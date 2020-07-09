Hamas hails UNESCO decisions in favour of Palestine

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas hailed on Tuesday the unanimous decisions taken by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on 1 July, as the organisation restated several Palestinian rights.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, Hamas’ Director of International Relations Dr Basim Naim referred to the decisions relating to rejecting Israeli persecution in the occupied West Bank, and the annexation of large areas of it.

He also mentioned UNESCO’s adherence to protecting Palestinian religious and cultural heritage.

Hamas, according to Naim, believes that this consensus is a new step towards: “The isolation of the Israeli occupation and the failure of the Israeli-US pressure in favour of the Israeli colonial project established on the land of Palestine.”

Naim added: “These decisions, along with dozens of previous ones, should be changed into actions on the ground to force the Israeli occupation to respect the inalienable Palestinian rights.”

