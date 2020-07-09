US: Opportunity to implement annexation this month

There is a window of opportunity for Israel to implement its annexation plan this month, an unnamed US source reported by Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post disclosed on Wednesday.

According to Safa news agency, the Israeli newspaper reported the source stating that the US deal of the century team is to meet on Wednesday at the White House to discuss future measures, including the implementation of Israel’s annexation plan.

Israeli newspaper Maariv announced that the team plan to meet on several occasions and that President Donald Trump will join the advanced stages of the discussions.

1 July had been set by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the date to start the annexation process, however, the date passed without action.

The US supports the annexation plan, but insists that it should be carried out in coordination with the White House and based on its peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century”, which gives the Palestinians a scrambled state in return for annexation.

World leaders reject the annexation plans and consider it a violation of international law, stressing that the two-state solution is the only resolution to the decades-long conflict.

Palestinians assert that the end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian land is the only means to end the conflict.