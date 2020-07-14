Portuguese / Spanish / English

4 Tunisia parliamentary blocs launch initiative to withdraw confidence from Ghannouchi

July 14, 2020
Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi greets people during a gathering within Nahda Movement's election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia's presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on 4 October 2019. [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]
Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid Al-Ghannouchi in Tunis, Tunisia on 4 October 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Four parliamentary blocs in the Tunisian Assembly of the Representatives of the People have announced the start of procedures to withdraw confidence from Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, due to what they considered to be abuses committed in the administration of Parliament.

Democratic Current spokesman Muhammad Ammar said in a statement to the official news agency that the parliamentary blocs included: the Democratic Bloc (the Democratic Current and People’s Movement), the National Reform Bloc, Tahya Tounes Bloc and the National Bloc.

The President of the Free Destourian Party Abir Moussi, who was one of the most prominent leaders of the ruling Democratic Constitutional Assembly during the rule of the ousted President Zine Al-Abidine Ben Ali to start the procedures for withdrawing confidence from the Parliament Speaker.

The Ennahda movement, headed by Ghannouchi, hinted about a week ago that it could withdraw its support for Prime Minister Elias Al-Fakhakh, against the backdrop of investigations launched by the Anti-Corruption Commission about the privileges and deals his companies obtained from the state.

The movement said it is following up on investigations related to the suspected conflicts of interests surrounding Al-Fakhfakh’s actions and which damaged the coalition’s image.

