EgyptAir: Passengers to UAE must test negative for COVID-19 before travel

Egyptians planning to travel to the UAE are required to test negative for COVID-19 before departure, EgyptAir has revealed.

The state-owned airline added that those travelling from Egypt must contact the UAE’s embassy in Cairo to locate approved laboratories which are licenced to carry out the necessary tests.

EgyptAir said that the new regulations are part of the UAE’s measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last Friday the UAE said it had eased the travel restrictions that were in place over the past months, reopening its borders for Emirati nationals and residents to return to the country as long as they test negative for the virus prior to travel.

