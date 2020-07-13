Egypt pledges housing for 'every citizen in need'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday pledged to provide a home to any citizen who is in need, local media reported.

“Any citizen who applies for a housing unit will obtain it,” Al-Sisi said.

The government, Al-Sisi pointed out, would offer “subsidised apartments to all citizens who live in dangerous areas and in slums.”

“We will do our best to provide for your needs during the current crisis,” the Egyptian leader added.

Results of a survey carried out by the Egyptian National Centre for Criminal and Social Studies in August last year found that 25 per cent of Egyptians suffer from mental illnesses due to the country’s high rate of poverty.

According to statistics from 2017-2018 – the latest available – the poverty rate in Egypt has risen to 32.5 per cent, while the number of people classified as poor is 20 million.

Poverty rates in the country have, however, increased in recent years as a result of a reduction in state subsidies, increase in the costs of metro fares, electricity and basic commodities.

The outbreak of the coronavirus over recent months has further exacerbated the situation as curfews have been implemented and tourism was brought to a close after flights were grounded in an effort to tackle the deadly disease.