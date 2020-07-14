Yemen’s Houthis: We bombed military installations in Saudi

Houthi drones have been used to bomb Saudi military installations in Jizan, Najran, Asir, Khamis Mushayt and Abha, the group’s spokesperson said yesterday.

Yahya Sarea said the bombs came in response to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen; the latest of which has been the massacre committed in Hajjah governorate and the ongoing blockade.

“The group also bombed the Tadawin camp in Maarib governorate during a meeting of Saudi and Yemeni military leaders, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens,” he added.

“The operation was carried out using high-precision ballistic missiles by a large number of drones,” he continued, adding that “the operation targeted the airplanes, the pilots’ housing and patriot systems in Khamis Mushait.”

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) yesterday quoted a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition as saying that “the coalition has intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles and six drones loaded with explosives launched by the Houthis in Yemen against the kingdom”.

Impoverished Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2015, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The war, in which the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) back the Saudi-led coalition, has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations (UN) official data.