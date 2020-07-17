Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey arrests Daesh terror suspect wanted by Interpol

July 17, 2020 at 10:01 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, International Organisations, INTERPOL, Middle East, Syria, Turkey
Headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization, more commonly known as INTERPOL on November 27, 2019 in Lyon [ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP via Getty Images]
Turkish security forces arrested a Daesh terror suspect of French origin wanted by Interpol, security sources said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

After receiving information that a terrorist would enter Turkey from one of the conflict regions in Syria, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and security forces conducted a joint operation in the borderline between Turkey and Syria, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In the operation, a French national was arrested near Turkey’s southern Kilis province while he was trying to enter Turkey.

After identity checks, it was found that the terror suspect, identified by the initials O.G., was sought by an Interpol Red Notice.

The suspect is being interrogated.

