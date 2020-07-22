Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq: Twin bombings target support convoy for US forces

July 22, 2020 at 11:00 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
Damaged cars are seen as people inspect the damaged building, belonging to Badr Brigade backed up by Hasdi Sabi forces closely related to Iran after the bomb attack in Kirkuk, Iraq on 20 July 2020. One injury was reported. [Ali Makram Ghareeb - Anadolu Agency]
An Iraqi supplies convoy was targeted by two roadside bombs on Wednesday while making its way to support US troops in southern Iraq, according to a security source from the country, Anadolu reports.

“Two explosive devices blew up a tire on Iraqi trucks carrying logistical support for American forces on the Al-Bathaa road in Dhi Qar province,” a police captain told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to media outlets.

The attack caused material damage to some of the trucks and their load.

This is the second attack of its kind in less than two weeks after unknown gunmen set fire to three trucks carrying equipment and military vehicles for US forces and the international coalition in the southern Al-Diwaniyah province.

Armed Shia factions, including the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades, have threatened to target US forces and interests in Iraq if they did not withdraw from the country.

