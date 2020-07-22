Yemen government forces clash with separatist STC

Renewed cashes have taken place between forces loyal to the internationally-recognised Yemeni government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council in Abyan Governorate, in the south of the country.

Military sources said forces from both sides exchanged artillery fire on Monday night and Tuesday morning in the areas of Al-Tareya and Sheikh Salem.

The clashes came after the STC forces assassinated the pro-government commander of the Special Forces in Abyan governorate, Abdullah Al-Hanashi, and his fellow officer Samid Al-Hanashi in an ambush in Al-Mahfad district.

There have been sporadic clashes between government forces and the STC militia over the past two months. Dozens of people have been killed since a ceasefire brokered by Saudi Arabia was broken.

