Qatar reiterates adherence to resolving Gulf crisis through diplomacy

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Ambassador Sheikha Alya Bint Ahmed Bin Saif Al-Thani, has reiterated her country’s commitment to resolving the crisis with the blocking countries by diplomatic means through constructive dialogue.

Sheikha Alya made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council held yesterday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue.

“The blockade of Qatar is unfair and represents illegal measures that contradict the United Nations Charter, principles of international law, international agreements and covenants and human rights in addition to harming the interests of the peoples,” Sheikha Alya said, adding that all the while Doha has taken international law as a “path to protect the rights of Qatari citizens and residents who have been negatively affected by the illegal measures taken against them.”

She explained that the State of Qatar has resorted to international forums and judicial bodies, especially the International Court of Justice as the main judicial organisation of the United Nations.

“Despite these unlawful and unjustified measures against the State of Qatar and the persistent malicious campaign against it, the State of Qatar remains adhering to its endeavour to resolve the crisis by peaceful and diplomatic means through mediation and constructive unconditional dialogue,” she continued.

The Qatari official also reiterated Doha’s appreciation of Kuwait’s efforts to resolve the crisis.

In June 2017, the four countries severed ties with Qatar before banning its national carrier from flying over their airspace and closing the company’s offices.