Sheikh Raed Salah warns of Jewish extremists’ calls to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

The head of the Islamic Movement’s Northern Branch in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, yesterday warned of calls by Jewish extremists to storm Al- Aqsa Mosque in the coming days to perform Talmudic rituals in its yards.

Sheikh Salah called on Palestinians in Jerusalem and inside Israel to defend Al-Aqsa and resume worship in it to counter the extremists’ calls.

“The Israeli occupation has no legitimacy in Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite its false attempts to strip Palestinian and Islamic sovereignty over the mosque as a prelude to build the alleged temple.”

Last week, the Haifa District Court rejected an appeal filed by Sheikh Raed Salah against the 28-month prison sentence issued against him on charges of “incitement to violence” and joining a banned group in reference to the Islamic Movement’s Northern Branch.

