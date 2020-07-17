Israel upholds prison term against Sheikh Raed Salah

The Haifa District Court yesterday rejected an appeal filed by Sheikh Raed Salah against the 28-month sentence issued against him on charges of “incitement to violence” and joining a banned group.

However, the court said Salah does not have to immediately start serving his sentence and can report to prison on 4 August.

Remarking on the court’s decision, Sheikh Salah said: “I will enter the prison free, and will go out free, and the [Israeli] occupation has no right to a grain of dust in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“There would not be any compromise on our demand for the departure of the [Israeli] occupation from Al-Aqsa Mosque. The occupation, injustice and evil are going to disappear, and we will be victorious,” he added.

In November 2019, the Haifa Magistrate’s Court convicted Sheikh Salah on “incitement to terror” and “joining a banned group”, in reference to the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement which he headed.

Israel banned the movement in November 2015.

READ: COVID-19 sickens Palestinian detainee in Israel