Turkey rejects Macron’s sanctions threat

Turkey rejected accusations on Thursday which were made by French President Emmanuel Macron that Ankara is violating the sovereignty of European Union countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Daily Sabah has reported. “Statements made by President Macron have no value for our country,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy.

The official statement came after Macron demanded EU sanctions against Turkey for “violations” of Greek and Cypriot territorial waters. He also said that the EU should act on the crisis in Libya.

“It is not acceptable for the maritime space of a Union member state to be violated or threatened. Those responsible must be sanctioned,” said Macron ahead of a meeting in Paris with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades.

Aksoy demanded that France should stop magnifying its own importance and instead follow discreet and rational policies. He added that it should stop supporting putschists in Libya and terrorists in Syria.

Last year Turkey signed an agreement with Libya which demarcated their maritime borders and gave Ankara rights over parts of the Mediterranean Sea. Ever since then, France has been urging the EU to impose further sanctions on Turkey if Ankara violates Greek or Cypriot territorial waters.

France and Turkey each support opposing side in the Libya conflict which sees the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord, backed by Turkey, making significant military advances against the France-backed Libyan National Army.

