Iraq: Release of kidnapped Germany activist 

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced on Friday the liberation of the kidnapped German activist in Iraq, Hella Mewis.

“The kidnapped woman was released following an intelligence operation. We will announce the details of the operation today,” disclosed Rasool.

On Tuesday morning, news broke of the kidnapping of German citizen Mewis, one of the most prominent activists known for her passion for Iraqi culture and folklore. She was kidnapped by an armed group in Abu Nawas Street, in the Karrada district of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Ali Al-Bayati, a member of the Human Rights Commission, announced that: “Unknown armed men kidnapped Mewis, who is the director of the cultural section of the German Goethe Institute in Iraq. She was also responsible for cultural and artistic activities.”

He added: “The kidnapping took place near the cultural centre, Bait Tarkib, on Abu Nawas Street in the heart of the capital, at 8 p.m. on Monday evening.”

