Iraq calls on Germany to help remove it from EU terror financing list

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein yesterday called on his German counterpart Heiko Maas to support Baghdad’s removal from the European list of high-risk countries for money laundering and terrorism financing.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign ministry said Hussein received a telephone call from his German counterpart, during which they discussed bilateral and regional affairs.

According to the statement, the German minister said that his country will work hard to protect Iraq’s sovereignty and will continue its work within the international coalition fighting Daesh.

The Iraqi minister has also called on Germany to use its political and economic influence with regional countries to prevent interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, pointing out that Baghdad’s new foreign policy depends on creating balanced relations with all neighbouring countries based on achieving common interests, solving problems by peaceful means, and distancing Iraq and its people from international and regional tensions.

