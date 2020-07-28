Saudi FM on surprise visit to Algeria

Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan, arrived in Algeria yesterday evening following a visit to Egypt.

The surprise visit came amid official discretion on both sides about its agenda and the files to be discussed during the meetings.

Immediately upon his arrival in Algeria, Bin Farhan published a message on Twitter and a photo with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, during a meeting they held at the Eurasian Hotel in the capital, Algiers, where official delegations visiting the country usually stay.

تشرفت بنقل تحيات مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسيدي سمو ولي العهد لفخامة الرئيس عبدالمجيد تبون، واستعرضنا خلال اللقاء الروابط الوثيقة والعريقة بالجزائر وتواصل البلدين الإيجابي لحاضر ومستقبل مشرق للشعبين الشقيقين pic.twitter.com/VMNTTYqBbi — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) July 28, 2020

The Saudi minister tweeted: “In a fraternal meeting with my friend His Excellency the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Boukadoum, with the start of an official visit to this dear country,” without providing further details about this visit and its duration.

Meanwhile, sources told Anadolu Agency that Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune will receive the Saudi minister later today.

This is Bin Farhan’s second visit to Algeria this year, following the one he made in February to discuss relations between the two countries and regional files, on top of which is the Libyan crisis.

Bin Farhan arrived in Algeria from Cairo, where he discussed with Egyptian officials the developments of the situation in Libya and efforts to stop the military escalation and lift the blockade on oil production there, official media reported.

READ: Saudi Arabia forces businesses not to trade with Turkey in effort to boost boycott