Egypt announces new gas discovery in Nile Delta

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum yesterday announced the discovery of a natural gas reservoir in the Nile Delta area with an estimated production of 32 million cubic feet per day.

The newly discovered prospect, Bashrush, is located 22 metres deep, in the North El- Hammad, 12 kilometres away from the Nooros field and around one kilometre from Baltim South West field.

The ministry said in a statement that Italian Eni company, in cooperation with contractor members BP and Total and in coordination with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), are preparing a development plan for the field to accelerate putting it on the production map.

Eni said in an independent statement that the maximum production capacity of the prospect; Bashrush, could reach about 100 million cubic feet per day.

