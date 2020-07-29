Iran delegation visits Ukraine to discuss compensation after plane downed

An Iranian delegation will arrive in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, today to discuss compensation for the families of the Boeing 737 passengers which were killed by an Iranian missile earlier this year.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to hold talks today and tomorrow concerning the monetary value of the compensation.

Last January, the Iranian military shot down an Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger jet after mistaking it for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States.

The missile attack killed all 176 people on board, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukraine, ten Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals in addition to the airplane’s six crew members.

