Tunisia: Ennahda congratulates PM-designate and invites him to expand government consultations

July 29, 2020 at 9:07 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
General view of parliament in Tunis, Tunisia on 9 June 2020 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement congratulated Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi on being mandated to form the new government, calling on him to expand the circle of consultations.

This came in a statement issued on Monday evening and signed by the movement’s leader Rached Ghannouchi.

Ennahda congratulated Michichi on his mandate by the President of the Republic to form the new government and called on him to set up a national rescue program to meet the difficult economic, financial and social challenges facing the country.

On the other hand, Ennahda invited all components of the political scene to maintain calm discussions, adhere to a consensus approach and support national unity and stability.

This is the first official statement issued by the movement, after Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed the Minister of Interior of the caretaker government to form a new government within a month.

