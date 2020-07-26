Interior minister to form new government in Tunisia

Tunisia’s Interior Minister Hisham El-Mechishi will form the country’s government, the official news agency announced Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed el-Mechishi to form the government, according to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

Having no attachments to a political party, el-Mechishi was not nominated for the prime minister’s seat by any party.

El-Mechishi was born in 1974 and was appointed to his post as interior minister in February. He holds a doctorate in political science and law, and completed his master’s degree in France.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to the president July 15, after more than 100 lawmakers pushed for him to face a no-confidence vote, with suspicions of corruption and conflicts of interest.

