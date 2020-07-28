Tunisia: Ennahda demands forming government of ‘national political unity’

Ennahda Movement yesterday called on Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi to form a government of “national political unity”.

This came in a brief statement to a source familiar with the Executive Office of the Ennahda movement following a meeting of the office that continued until the early hours of yesterday morning.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “The movement wishes success for Mechichi in his mission.”

He added that the movement wanted to form a “government of national political unity” that would respond to the aspirations of Tunisians.

On Saturday, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the appointment of Mechichi to form a government within a period not exceeding a month, in accordance with Article 89 of the Constitution, starting from Sunday.

Mechichi succeeds Elyes Fakhfakh, who resigned as prime minister earlier this month amid political tensions.

Tunisia: Consultations to reach consensus on Fakhfakh’s successor