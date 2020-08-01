Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait bans flights to 31 'high risk' countries

August 1, 2020 at 1:43 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Kuwait, Middle East, News
Travellers arrive at Kuwait international Airport, in Farwaniya, Kuwait City, on August 1, 2020 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it said that it regarded as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.

The countries include India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, Lebanon and Sri Lanka, which all have large numbers of expatriates in Kuwait. The list also includes China, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Iraq.

The ban was announced the same day Kuwait began a partial resumption of commercial flights. The authorities have said Kuwait International Airport would run at about 30% capacity from Saturday, gradually increasing in coming months.

Kuwait, which has recorded nearly 67,000 coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths, began a five-phase plan at the start of June to gradually lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. A partial curfew remains in place.

