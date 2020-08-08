Hamas member wounded in car bomb attack

The Palestinian Islamic Movement Hamas announced on Friday that one of its members in Lebanon was wounded in an attack targeted his car, Arabi21 reported.

According to a statement issued by Hamas, Arabi 21 said that the wounded Hamas member is Bilal Ghali, noting that he sustained light injuries.

Reporting local Lebanese media, Arabi 21 said that Ghali was a bodyguard of one of senior Hamas leaders in exile.

Hamas’ statement said that the movement is following up the issue in order to know the background of the incident and get more details around it.

The Lebanese media reported that Ghali is the bodyguard of Hamas Chief of International Relations Osama Hamdan, who had been subject to a failed assassination attempt in the past and he could be the target for this attack.

