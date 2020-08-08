Turkey and the others 

No one can overlook the huge leap that Turkey has made in recent decades transforming it from an eastern country at the gates of Europe, to a gigantic economic and military power.

Today, Turkey is present in the heart of the Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Iraq, and it plays a pivotal role in a number of issues concerning the region.

It is also not possible to overlook the hidden and apparent hostility in the region towards Turkey, which has recently emerged in a war of statements between the Turkish defence minister and some Emirati officials.

Indeed, many see the recent Emirati-Iranian rapprochement as the Emirates rallying against Turkey by creating new alliances capable of countering Turkish expansion.

Regardless of the naivety of this approach, which neglects important data, many indicators confirm that the sabotage act has reached its last limits. Among this data is the nature of the economic relations between Turkey and Iran, which are strategic relations that are not affected by political fluctuations or circumstantial whims.

Moreover, Iranians are well aware that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is nothing but an implementing tool in the hands of others and that it does not have the power to make its own decisions, and that in the end, it cannot stray far from Saudi decisions, even if it is able to influence them profoundly in many ways.

On the other hand, this late Emirati action is within the same framework as the false accusations Abu Dhabi has made against Qatar since the beginning of the blockade, and were actually some of the main pretexts for besieging Doha.

It became evident that these accusations are false; a matter that was revealed through the adventures of Abu Dhabi in Libya, Yemen, Syria and Tunisia, which led to chaos and civil wars in many places in the east and north of Africa.

As for the Turkish statements, which this time used threats of punishment, they reflect Ankara’s awareness of the extent of the damage caused by the UAE which threatens the stability of the entire region, especially in Syria, Yemen and Libya, where it supports militias, mercenaries and separatist forces.

Today, Turkey has become one of the major countries with technological advances, military production and economic independence, which allows it to have complete control of its decisions and actions.

It is not wise to continue with hostility against Turkey, and it is not sage to further distort its image, because it has become an international player capable of overturning major equations, as it did in Libya.

Meanwhile, the dispersion of Arab powers and their hostility to one other has pushed many countries to forge foreign alliances in search of stability. This renders Ankara today the closest ally in supporting legitimacy and protecting the right of people and states to safeguard their sovereignty.

This article was published in Arabic on The New Khalij, 6 August 2020

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.