Turkey condemns oil deal between US firm, Syria Kurds

The Turkish Foreign Ministry yesterday condemned an oil agreement concluded between an US-based company and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the development of oil fields in northeastern Syria, Anadolu reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the deal “ignores international law”, adding that Kurds have clearly demonstrated their ambition to secede from Syria by seizing the natural resources of its people.

The statement stressed on the need to return Syria’s natural resources to its people, expressing Ankara’s regret that Washington’s deal “ignores international law, threatens the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and provides cover for terrorism financing”.

US Delta Crescent Energy LLC and the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria signed the agreement directly without involving the Syrian regime.

Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian regime’s foreign ministry slammed the deal and described it as “theft” and an “affront to its national sovereignty”.

The agreement required the approval of the US State Department and Treasury, given that the oil sector and many Syrian institutions are sanctioned under the Caesar Act. The agreement includes the establishment of two oil refineries for domestic use.

READ: Syria says US oil firm signed illegal deal with Kurdish rebels to steal oil