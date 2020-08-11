Egypt forms committee to oversee dangerous shipments at airports

Egypt has set-up a high follow-up committee to check dangerous shipments in all of its airports, Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar announced on Sunday.

According to the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper, the committee’s mission is “checking and enumerating all warehouses, shipments, and storage containers at cargo villages and storage arenas affiliated with Cairo airport and all airports nationwide, in order to take all preventative measures against hazardous materials and to release them immediately or transfer them to safe storage places away from airports and populated areas.”

Manar, according to Al-Ahram, said the committee will re-evaluate all procedures adopted at all storage places to provide the highest standards of safety and security in accordance with the instructions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He said that this measure, which came less than a week after the Beirut explosion, aims at addressing any risks and protecting all customers and workers in the civil aviation sector.

More than 200 people were killed, 6,000 were injured and some 300,000 made homeless after a massive explosion in Beirut port ripped through the Lebanese capital last Tuesday. The blast destroyed parts of the city and intensified the economic and political distress which has engulfed Lebanon for months.

