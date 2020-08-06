Beirut governor: 300,000 citizens homeless after port blast

The Governor of Beirut Marwan Abboud announced on Wednesday that 300,000 Lebanese citizens have become homeless in the wake of the massive explosion that occurred in Beirut port, Al Watan Voice reported.

Speaking to LBCI Lebanon News, Abboud revealed that the losses resulting from the most extreme explosion that Beirut has witnessed in years are estimated between $3-5 billion and “maybe more”.

He also informed that ten firefighters’ lives were lost in the blaze.

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan confirmed that hundreds of people are missing, raising fears that the death toll will rise significantly.

