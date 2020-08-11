Son of Lebanon's 'most hated' MP bullied

The 14-year-old son of controversial Lebanese MP Gebran Bassil has been subjected to cyber bullying.In a video uploaded to social media network TikTok, Gabriel said: “All of you know who my father is; [a] very controversial man.”

“There are a lot of people who do not like him and so have decided to go on my Instagram and cyberbully me.”

“I’m confused, because what did I do? If you’re going to hate my father it’s not like I can stop you, right?” the young boy added. “I’m a 14-year-old child. What did I do?”

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanon’s largest parliamentary block, Gebran Bassil has been the subject of heavy criticism by Lebanese anti-government protesters who have accused him of corruption and nepotism. Protesters have dubbed him “Lebanon’s most hated” politician.

Mass anti-government protests broke out across Lebanon in October 2019 over sectarian rule, corruption and a severe economic crisis.

After stopping as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, protests erupted again as more than 200 people were killed, 6,000 were injured and some 300,000 made homeless in a massive explosion in Beirut port ripped through the capital last Tuesday.

The blast, which residents say was the result of government negligence, destroyed large parts of the city and intensified the economic and political distress which has engulfed Lebanon for months.

