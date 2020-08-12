Egypt opens Rafah crossing for Palestine travellers

For the first time in five months, Egyptian authorities yesterday opened the Rafah Crossing for Palestinian travellers from and the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a brief statement, the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza said: “Egyptian authorities opened the crossing exceptionally after a five-month closure.”

On Monday, the Interior Ministry announced the names of the people who would be allowed to travel through the crossing, which is due to remain open for three days.

The Interior Ministry prepared its teams in coordination with the Health Ministry for the reception of the Palestinians returning to Gaza from abroad.

After entering Gaza, travellers must quarantine for 21 days in a specified location which has been prepared by authorities.

As a result of its strict measures, Gaza has so far registered only 81 cases of coronavirus, with only one death.