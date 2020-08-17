Syria issues new travel regulations during COVID- 19

The Syrian Ministry of Interior yesterday issued new travel regulations for those wishing to go from Lebanon to Syria or vice versa as part of efforts to confront the coronavirus.

The ministry’s regulations stipulate that travellers coming from Lebanon should present test results confirming that they are free of coronavirus and that the test must be taken less than 96 hours before their time of arrival from an accredited Lebanese lab.

The decision includes Syrians coming from Lebanon, truck drivers, diplomatic passport holders, aid workers, among others.

The new regulations also stipulate that travellers to Lebanon should also take the test no later than 24 hours before the time of their flight.

READ: After Beirut’s blast Brazil hints at withdrawing its peacekeeping mission from Lebanon