Clashes break out between Al-Qaeda and Al-Islah militia in Yemen’s Marib

Clashes have broken out between Al-Qaeda elements and Al-Islah militia in Marib city according to local sources yesterday.

Yemen Press Agency reports that the pro-Yemeni government Islah forces stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint carrying Al-Qaeda members who refused to be checked and exchanged fire with Islah gunmen. The fighting is said to have resulted in deaths and wounding of several of those at the checkpoint.

The source added that Islah reinforcements arrived at the scene and arrested two Al-Qaeda members, Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al-Mansouri and Aref Ahmed Al-Tissi, and took them to an unknown location, while the rest fled.

READ: Yemen girl allegedly shot by Houthi sniper while fetching water in Taiz

The influx of Al-Qaeda members in Marib coincides with the recent defeat of the terrorist group along with Daesh by the joint Houthi army forces in the central province of Al-Baydah, having taken over their strongholds.

The press agency reported on Friday that the Al-Qaeda and Daesh elements were evacuated by Saudi-led coalition forces and settled in the Al-Falaj and Wadi Abida areas in the pro-government stronghold city.

Speaking of the operations in Baydah, one Houthi military source stated, “We launched a massive assault on the area of Qayfah in the district of Al-Qurayshiah that continued for three days and ended with our takeover of the main stronghold of the two terrorist groups in the area of Yakla”.

READ: Al-Qaeda crucifies Yemen doctor accused of ‘spying’