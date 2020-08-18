The functionary state is officially in Israel’s embrace: Part two

Read part one here.

As I mentioned in my earlier article, what is going on behind the scenes is even more serious and dangerous than what we are seeing out in the open today. Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv’s cooperation is based on fighting Islam under the pretext of fighting “terrorism” and is the main reason for their rapprochement. It is the most important matter than unites the functionary state with the employing state, as the two countries hate Islamist groups, especially the Muslim Brotherhood and fear for their states. Bin Zayed describes the group as an imminent Islamist danger and therefore the battle has become existential for both and they function as one, one thinking and planning and the other implementing and spending billions of dollars on the conspiracies.

However, the implementor, or servant, is not equal to the conspirator or mastermind and cannot reach the same level no matter what, although ultimately they become one. We can say that the UAE has become an Israeli state, as it is being used to achieve Israel’s goals and national interests, but does not have the right to play a role bigger than it and cannot rival it in the Middle Eastern space. Perhaps the controversy between the Emirati ambassador to the US, Yousef al-Otaiba and the former Netanyahu advisor, Caroline Glick, two months ago, clarifies that controversial or asymmetric relationship. Al-Otaiba wrote in the Israeli Yedioth Aharonoth newspaper, “With the region’s two most capable militaries, common concerns about terrorism and aggression, and a deep and long relationship with the United States, the UAE and Israel could form closer and more effective security cooperation.”

In another paragraph, he says, “As the two most advanced and diversified economies in the region, expanded business and financial ties could accelerate growth and stability across the Middle East.”

Caroline Glick replied to him with extreme arrogance and disregard for his country, in Israel Hayom newspaper, saying “No one is doing anyone any favours. And if we’re already on the subject of favours, the stronger side in this partnership is Israel. The Israeli economy is much more robust that the oil economies of the Persian Gulf [she didn’t say Arab Gulf to further humiliate him]. Who does Otaiba think he’s scaring with his threats when oil is selling at $37 a barrel?”

This is the Zionist entity, with all its arrogance and conceit, to which the humiliated, zealous regimes run to in order to seek normalisation with and obtain its approval and the honour of protecting it. In this moment, I am reminded of the poem “Jogging” by Nizar Qabbani:

“We stood in columns

like sheep before slaughter

we ran, breathless

We scrambled to kiss

the shoes of the killers…”

I wish, Nizar, that it stopped at kissing the shoes of the killers, but they participated in the killer and used its rifle to kill the people of this nation, not only in Palestine, but also in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon.

It is regrettable that at a time when silence befell in the Arab League, and no official position was issued regarding this agreement, which fired a bullet of mercy on the Arab initiative (which, by the way, I’ve been against since its announcement) and its secretary general, friends with the Mossad agent Tzipi Livni, we are finding Jewish people who are against the occupation attacking normalised relations between the UAE and Israel. They are justifying their rejection by saying that the agreement is in the context of efforts to whitewash the occupation and its violent actions in the Palestinian territories and to whitewash the UAE and its grave violations in Yemen.

We cannot overlook the timing and context of this agreement, as it came at a time when each of its three parties, its Godfather Trump, Mohammed bin Zayed, and Netanyahu are all in crisis. It is a “crisis” agreement, as my colleague Feras Abu Helal stated. Trump is facing major domestic problems after his failure to deal with the coronavirus crisis and his escalated crisis with China. He is also a few months away from the elections and opinion polls are showing that he is falling behind his rival Joe Biden, and therefore he wants to achieve a foreign political achievement that will give him the support of right-wing Zionists.

Netanyahu is facing documented corruption charges and is at his weakest, and therefore is hoping that with this agreement, he can escape crisis and improve his image in the eyes of the Israeli public, earning him re-election.

As for Mohammed bin Zayed, who suffered military and political defeats in Libya and Yemen, he needs a diplomatic victory to restore his status. All three of these men are living in the delusions of false victories.

How many Arab crimes have been committed in the name of Palestine over the years? Over the years, the Zionist Arab regimes have used the just Palestinian cause as a commodity and bargaining chip at the expense of the sacrifices of its heroic people, for the sake of their own interests. Corruption and collusion in the UAE have reached the level of it claiming it signed this agreement for the benefit of the Palestinian people and to cancel the annexation agreement and build two states. This is a naïve and misleading claim that Netanyahu quickly proved to be a lie in his statement immediately after the agreement was announced. Netanyahu stated that the annexation decision remains in place but has been postponed.

The fact of the matter is that Netanyahu made the decision to postpone the annexation after the international community and over half of the Israeli people rejected it, as it is a flagrant violation of international law, and they fear its consequences for the Zionist settlers.

In his most recent statement, Netanyahu said that the normalisation agreement with the UAE does not require Israel to withdraw from any territories. The Godfather of the agreement, Trump, also said that Israel is not required now or in the future to withdraw from any land.

Only the Zionist entity, which wants to penetrate the heart of the Arab nation and have its companies infiltrate its countries, will benefit from this cursed agreement. The funds invested in occupied Palestine will fill the Israeli treasury with hundreds of billions of dollars. Ben Gurion himself never dreamt that the Arabs would save the Israeli economy and pump life into its arteries. Unfortunately, the conspiracy against the nation is being carried out by Arab hands.

The most dangerous art of this suspicious agreement, which will drag in the rest of the Gulf states and some of the Arab countries, as Kushner stated that normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia is inevitable, is that these agreements go beyond normalisation and become strategic alliance agreements on every level. These Arab countries formally join Israel’s side in any war against the Palestinians or Muslim country, such as Turkey or Iran. This agreement is merely the nucleus of the Arab-Zionist NATO alliance, led by the US and Israel.

There is no doubt that the Emirati-Israeli alliance, in light of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, is considered a betrayal of Palestine, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, and it is a treacherous stab in the heart of the Palestinian cause. This is a new attempt to liquidate it, but this will end in failure, as did all previous attempts that sought to achieve the same goal.

Over the long years of their struggle, the Palestinians have been stabbed in the back by many of their brothers over religion, blood, and soil. Palestine has lived and the Palestinian cause, which is the central cause of the nation, remained alive in the hearts of the Arabs and the conscience of every free individual in the world. It will not be affected by another agreement of surrender or recognition. The compass will always point to Palestine, regardless of how much the Zionist enemy and the Zionist Arab regimes try to push it to point in a direction away from its original goal. Resistance will remain the solution to liberating Palestine, all of Palestine from the river to the sea, no matter how long it takes.

