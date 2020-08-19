Yemen envoy calls on UAE to stop supporting separatists

The Yemeni Ambassador to Jordan, Ali Al-Amrani, yesterday called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to stop supporting the division of Yemen and to stop forming separatist militias to serve this purpose.

“Support for the division of Yemen and the formation of separatist armies and militias must be stopped, because it will cause a long-term civil war in Yemen,” Al-Amrani wrote on Twitter.

The Yemeni ambassador warned of the repercussions of the UAE’s involvement in Yemen saying “these actions will attract more regional and international interventions whose results and repercussions will be difficult to predict and the fire may reach everyone”.

The UAE, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi, supports the Southern Transitional Council (STC), accused by the Yemeni government of establishing and arming military and security forces outside the framework of state authorities and financing coups against the legitimate government in Aden and Socotra.

