Saudi hails UAE-Israel normalisation deal

Saudi Arabia hailed on Wednesday the controversial UAE-Israel normalisation deal, describing it as as a potential contribution to peace in the region, Anadolu Agency reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud expressed: “Any efforts that promote peace in the region and that result in holding back the threat of annexation could be viewed as positive.”

Speaking in a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, following their meeting in Berlin, the prince reiterated that his country is committed to the Arab Peace Initiative adopted by the Arab League in 2002.

Despite his positive view on the deal, Prince Faisal did not signal the kingdom’s readiness to take a similar step to normalise relations with Israel.

According to the Arab Peace Initiative, he noted: “Peace must be achieved between the Palestinians and Israelis based on internationally-recognised parametres. Once that is achieved, all things are possible.”

