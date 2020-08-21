Israel MK calls for long term military aggression against Gaza Strip

The Chairman of the Israeli Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, MK Avi Dichter of the Likud Party, has called for a long military aggression against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“We must prepare for it [military operation] to destroy the group’s infrastructure because unfortunately the issue of Gaza cannot be solved politically,” Dichter, who is also the former head of the Shin Bet, said.

Earlier, Israel’s Kan channel said within the next 48 hours, Israel will know if it was on its way to a new round of escalation with the besieged enclave.

According to the channel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his threats to assassinate leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Adding that Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that “Hamas is playing with fire” claiming that he will work to change the equation and direct “fire against it”.

