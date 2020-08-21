US envoy: Arms deal with UAE won’t affect Israel’s military superiority

The United States Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said on Wednesday that any future arms deal between the United States and the United Arab Emirates will not endanger Israel’s military superiority in the region.

Speaking to Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper, Friedman stressed that the normalisation agreement between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi under the US auspices “does not undermine Israel’s security” adding that the claim is nothing but a “political attack by the pro-Iran” alliance.

On Tuesday, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Washington plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE as part of Abu Dhabi’s deal announced last week to normalise ties with Israel.

A White House source and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have both denied that the deal includes the sale of F-35 jets.

READ: Netanyahu intends to visit UAE before end of 2020