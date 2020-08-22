Tunisia presidency denies plot to assassinate Kais Saied

The Tunisian presidency has denied news published by a local newspaper about a plot to “assassinate” President Kais Saied, stating that it would prosecute the promoters of the story.

Al-Shorouk, the local newspaper, published a front-page article entitled: “Secrets behind a plan to poison Kais Saied”, in which it stated that a businessman had bribed an employee of a bakery supplying bread to the Tunisian presidency to add poison to it in exchange for 20 thousand dinars ($7.000). The worker refused the deal and promptly informed the security authorities.

The official Facebook page for Kais Saied, which follows the Tunisian president’s news, confirmed that the rumour was baseless. The information, the president’s media department stated: “Is totally fake and groundless and that the president is currently working at the presidential palace.” The presidency will probe in the issue to find out the source of the rumours and pursue them legally.

On her Facebook page, Rachida Ennaifer, media adviser to President Kais Saied, posted: “They are trying to poison the atmosphere by spreading rumours, but hope is still here to build a new, free and prosperous Tunisia.”

The Tunisian presidency had previously denied rumours circulating about President Kais Saied having suffered from a health problem, stating that his visit to the military hospital in the capital was to verify the health condition of one of the presidency’s employees and not to undergo medical check-ups.