Iran reveals extent of economic recession caused by pandemic 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has affected Iran’s economy negatively by 3 per cent. This compares reasonably well with some major countries which have seen their economies decline by 20 per cent.

“We have succeeded in managing the country despite the collapse of oil prices and unfair US sanctions, and the problems they have caused to the Iranian people,” Rouhani told an online government meeting attended by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

The Iranian President stressed that, “Strengthening economic flexibility and implementing resilient economy policies are the focus of the government’s activities.” He said that he believes that the positive results of this strategy in facing external shocks to the economy are clearly visible.

“The leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a set of recommendations and directives, which consist mainly of strengthening economic flexibility and adopting a resistant economy,” added Rouhani. “Hence, the government has placed these two principles at the top of its priorities and has made them the focus of all its activities.”

