Israel’s cabinet meeting cancelled over coalition disagreement, again

Israel’s cabinet meeting was cancelled yesterday due to the coalition crisis that could lead to the collapse of the government and force the country to hold a fourth election in less than two years, local media reported.

The coalition government, which consists of the Likud and the Blue and White parties, has been struggling to agree on the state budget.

According to the Times of Israel, the two sides have until tonight to “either pass a budget or get Knesset approval to extend the deadline by 100 days or the government will automatically fall.”

One senior Likud member was reported saying that the government is not carrying out its mission, stressing that his party will win the new elections.

The Times of Israel reported Hebrew sources saying that there are reports of an eminent agreement which could be reached before the deadline.

The possible agreement includes changes in the coalition deal in return for the Likud’s support for delaying the vote on the budget for 100 days on condition of having a say in the appointment of senior justice officials

Head of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, in an interview with the Israeli TV Channel 13 news, called for the formation of a committee to decide on the appointment of the senior Justice officials.

“From my perspective, this committee needs to be and can be formed, and [should] weigh the ways in which we make appointments; and in any case we’ll have to reach an agreement on this matter,” he said.