STC rejects popular pro-government gathering in Hadhramaut

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has rejected a demonstration organised by the Southern National Coalition yesterday in the city of Seiyun in Hadhramaut Governorate to support the legitimate government and the federal state project.

Acting President of the STC, Major General Ahmed Saeed Bin Brik, described the demonstration as “an attempt to dismantle the social fabric of Hadhrami people and to falsify their demands, which would fail in the face of their will to restore the full sovereignty of the South, under the STC leadership.”

“The people of Hadhramaut reject all suspicious calls to sell themselves and the homeland to the mercenaries of unity,” he added on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, the Southern National Coalition called on the people of Hadhramaut Governorate to participate in a million person march in the city of Seiyun yesterday afternoon “to convey the voice of Hadhramaut inside and outside the country and enforce Hadhramaut’s political rights in partnership, and fair representation at all levels of authority in proportion to its strategic location, area, wealth and cultural heritage”.

The coalition has previously organised massive events in the governorates of Abyan, Shabwa and Socotra to support the legitimate government represented by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and demand the speedy implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

READ: Only Arab states aligned with Iran will oppose Zionism