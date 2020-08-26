Report: Gulf State to host US-brokered peace summit soon

The US has been preparing to hold a peace summit in one of the Gulf States in the coming few weeks to discuss the normalising of ties with Israel, Al-Khaleej Online reported yesterday.

The news site said that an unnamed UAE diplomatic source told Israel Hayom that the ongoing tour of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region “is part of Washington’s efforts to lay down the cornerstone for a peace summit.”

Pompeo visited Israel on Monday and flew to Sudan in the first direct flight between Tel Aviv and Khartoum.

Israel Hayom added, according to Al-Khaleej Online, that the “summit is to be held in a Gulf State.”

The Israeli newspaper quoted unnamed sources saying that the US “is trying to secure the participation of Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, Sudan and Chad beside Israel and the UAE in the peace summit.”

According to the sources, “other states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan have not confirmed their participation yet.”