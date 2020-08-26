Tunisia: Mechichi announces formation of technocratic government

Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi announced yesterday the new government of technocrats which will seek a vote of confidence in an upcoming parliamentary session.

Mechichi said in a press conference: “After a series of consultations with parties and parliamentary blocs … and after assessing the economic, political and social conditions of the country, we realised the necessity of forming a technocratic government that focuses on the economic and social situation and meets the expectations of Tunisians.”

Even before he unveiled the new ministerial team, many parties expressed their rejection of Mechichi’s decision including the Democratic Current which said it was “shocked by the way Mechichi has formed the government, as he opted for an apolitical technocratic government.”

Mechichi’s government is composed of 28 ministers and state secretaries, including ministers from the previous government and eight women, most of whom are unknown figures.

The current PM re-appointed Othman Jarandi, who was foreign minister in 2013 before being appointed as an adviser for diplomatic affairs to President Kais Saied, to the same position.

Former banker Ali Al-Kali was appointed minister of economy, finance and investment support, while Ibrahim Al-Bartaji, a law professor, was handed the defence portfolio.

Mechichi is the third prime minister to be nominated after the legislative elections that took place last October.

Parliamentary blocs will be faced with two options once the new government is put to a vote; either to grant confidence to Mechichi’s government, or vote against it and let President Saied dissolve parliament and set a date for early parliamentary elections, as stipulated by the 2014 constitution.

In order to win the confidence of Parliament, Mechichi’s government must obtain the confidence of 109 deputies.