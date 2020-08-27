Iraq Shia militia deploy 250 fighters in Syria’s Idlib

The Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) deployed about 250 fighters to support Syrian regime forces in the de-escalation zone in Idlib governorate, local sources said yesterday.

According to the sources, the Iraqi Shia fighters entered Syria from Iraq on Sunday via the Syrian city of Albu Kamal and were stationed in a camp for pro-Iran militia fighters, north of Deir Ez-Zor.

The sources explained that later, the Iraqi fighters and 200 militiamen affiliated with Iran travelled on board buses to the front lines.

For three months, Iran has been sending large military reinforcements to the de-escalation zone, which opposition activists believe to be part of an anticipated military campaign on Idlib, despite the ceasefire agreement reached by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who supports the Syrian regime.

