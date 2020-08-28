Portuguese / Spanish / English

Racist attack in West Bank by fanatic Jews

Fanatic Jews raided Asira al-Qibliya town of Nablus city in West Bank
 August 28, 2020 at 9:40 pm
Racist slogans targeting Palestinians on a wall of Palestinian house is seen after fanatic Jews raided Asira al-Qibliya town of Nablus city in West Bank on August 28, 2020 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
A damaged car is seen after fanatic Jews raided Asira al-Qibliya town of Nablus city in West Bank on August 28, 2020 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
People show racist slogans targeting Palestinians on walls of Palestinian houses after fanatic Jews raided Asira al-Qibliya town of Nablus city in West Bank on August 28, 2020 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
