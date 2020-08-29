Qatar supplies UK with 50% of its annual gas needs

Qatari natural gas exports have recently grown in the global market, as the country has become one of the UK’s major gas exporters.

In a report, Scientect website revealed that Qatar is among the leading exporters of natural gas to the UK, which is considered to be the world’s eighth-largest gas importer.

Qatar supplied the UK with nearly 50 per cent of its annual needs last year, according to the website.

In 2019, the UK received 65 Qatari shipments, delivering 6.7 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LGN) to the UK, which had a total need of approximately 14 million tonnes.

The report pointed out that last year, Qatar provided a value twice the amount required by the UK, compared with previous years, estimated at 6.1 million tonnes of natural gas.

It explained that Doha was able to reach this high level of production to the UK via the South Hook LGN terminal, which is the main gateway for Qatari gas to the UK.

READ: Qatar buys stake in German vaccine-maker