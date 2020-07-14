Qatar’s gas supplies to UK break records

Qatar’s gas supplies to the UK have reached their highest rate with 42.7 million cubic metres being provided per day over the last three weeks, the Gulf states’ Al-Sharq newspaper reported yesterday.

The paper reported that six of the largest tankers had arrived in the station of South Hook Gas Company in the UK containing about 470 million cubic metres of liquified natural gas (LNG). The gas was then distributed to millions of homes across the UK.

Qatar is considered one of the main countries which exports its LNG to the UK, making up about 20 per cent of the UK’s annual gas needs.

Qatar is the largest exporter of LNG in the world. The country’s LNG exports stood at 104.8 billion cubic metres in 2018, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019.

