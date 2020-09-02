Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt's external debt hits $111.3bn

September 2, 2020 at 3:07 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Central Bank of Egypt [File photo]
Central Bank of Egypt [File photo]
 September 2, 2020 at 3:07 pm

Egypt’s external debt rose 4.78 per cent during the third quarter of the last financial year 2019-20, reaching $111.3 billion, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced yesterday.

“Egypt’s external public debt rose from $106.22 billion during the third quarter of the previous financial year 2018-19,” the CBE said in a report, adding that the country’s external debt had dropped by $1.4 billion in December 2019.

Egypt has been negotiating billions of dollars in aid from various lenders to help revive an economy that was hit by political upheaval since a 2011 revolution and to liquidate the state’s foreign reserves. The country’s need for foreign exchange has increased throughout the current year, due to the repercussions of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the Egyptian government signed a $2 billion Islamic financing loan agreement “to support the state’s budget”.

Egypt’s financial year starts in July and ends in June of the following year.

READ: Egypt foreign reserves record slight rise in July

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Palestine and Kashmir: The destruction of indigenous cultural heritage - 10 September 2020 - 12pm GMT
Show Comments