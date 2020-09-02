Palestinian prisoner in Israel jails takes part in literary competition in Tunisia

Ammar Al-Ziben, a Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails, has participated in an international literary competition held in Tunis, Shehab news agency reported yesterday.

Al-Ziben has been held by Israel since 1998 and is serving 27 life sentences plus 25 years.

He took part in Tunisian cultural society Alaq’s competition with the help of Tadamun, which facilitated the logistics.

Tadamun said that a video about Al-Ziben was shown at the headquarters of Alaq Society that explained his situation inside the Israeli jails and his reasons for participating.

The novel he submitted was written during his time in detention and is entitled: “Angels at the Gates of Hell.”

Tadamun called for all organisations and groups which are interested in literature to accept literary, political and cultural submissions from Palestinian prisoners.