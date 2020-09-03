Another Egyptian dies in prison due to medical negligence

An Egyptian political detainee died in the notorious Scorpion prison yesterday as a result of medical negligence, his family and human rights advocates said on Facebook.

Ahmed Abdelnabi, 63, suffered from “multiple chronic illnesses, including asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes, and herniated discs in his neck,” according to a Facebook page that was created and maintained by his daughters to provide updates on the campaign for his release.

Abdelnabi was often deprived of food for prolonged periods, clean water, clothing, or medication.

He is one of four Egyptians to die in prison in the last 48 hours, between 31 August and 2 September, according to Al Jazeera news website.

Abdelnabi was detained in Cairo airport, along with his wife and daughter, on their way to leave the country in March 2018. His daughter was released and his wife Raia was acquitted with no charge on precautionary measures, which require her to attend a local police station for two hours a week.

