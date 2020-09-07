Hadi's forces announce ‘major victories’ over Houthis in Yemen

The internationally recognised Yemeni government announced that its forces had pushed back fighters associated with the Houthi group in a number of governorates.

In a series of tweets published on its official Twitter account, the media centre of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi’s forces quoted the acting commander, Major General Amin Al-Waeli, as saying that the government forces, supported by Saudi-led Arab coalition aircrafts, managed to “achieve big victories” and “liberate wide areas and strategic sites east of Al-Jawf governorate centre, Al-Hazm city, including Irfan Mountain, Qarn Al-Kadadi, Khatim Al-Hubail, and Qorn Al-Hanadiyah.”

Al-Waeli stated that the battles resulted in “the killing and wounding of dozens” of Houthi forces, in addition to losses in equipment, including the destruction of three vehicles and seven crews and combat vehicles.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson for the government forces, Brigadier General Abdo Majali, announced in an interview with September Net that Hadi’s forces also achieved “strategic victories”, “following which they took control of strategic ruling areas, and cut Houthi supply lines in several important locations.”

The Houthis have yet to comment on the announcement.

READ: Yemen president Hadi returns to Riyadh after medical treatment in US